A Thai Buddhist monk reacts as he receives a shot of Sinovac vaccine during a vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Priest Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 May 2021. EFE/-/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Buddhist monks receive a shot of Sinovac vaccine during a vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Priest Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

At least 12,767 coronavirus infections have been detected in Thai prisons, including 1,117 cases on Wednesday, in an outbreak which has led to authorities trying to speed up plans to free around 50,000 vulnerable prisoners.

Prisons have become some of the biggest epicenters of the latest wave of the pandemic, which has taken the total number of Covid infections in Thailand to 116,949, with 75 percent of the cases being reported since April, according to data released by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The prison cases reported on Wednesday account for one-third of the 3,304 infections registered nationwide, while 678 people have been killed by the pandemic so far.

The director general of the Department of Corrections, Ayuth Sintoppant, said on Wednesday that more hospital beds were being set up in the prisons apart from authorities intensifying hygiene measures as the cases surged.

The Thai parliament is drawing up a legal reform to allow the release of elderly and vulnerable prisoners convicted of minor crimes, with the measure expected to be approved in June.

Around 50,000 inmates could benefit from the reform, which would reduce overcrowding in packed Thai prisons that house over 300,000 prisoners.