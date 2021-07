Volunteers take care of residents of a nursing home affected by the flooding in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

Farmers help remove destroyed cars with heavy equipment after flooding in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

Residents start cleaning up after flooding in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

A wrecked car is seen in a school yard after flooding in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

A wrecked car is seen in a school yard after flooding in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

A digger is swept away in the flood water in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

Over 150 dead in Europe floods as search for survivors intensifies

Emergency workers in western Germany and Belgium were working Saturday to rescue survivors after devastating floods struck northwest Europe this week, leaving at least 150 people dead.

The number of people killed by the floods in western Germany climbed to 135 on Saturday as floods continue to hamper rescue efforts.EFE