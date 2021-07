Pepinster (Belgium), 17/07/2021.- Residents among the debris after heavy rains caused flooding in Pepinster, Belgium, 17 July 2021. Heavy rains have caused widespread damage and flooding in parts of Belgium. (Inundaciones, Bélgica) EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Schuld (Germany), 16/07/2021.- Severe damages in the village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany, early 16 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. The number of deaths after storms in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia increased to at least 81 in the course of late 15 July. The Bad Neuenahr, Ahrweiler and Euskirchen areas were particularly hard hit, according to the police. Some of the dead have not yet been recovered, and people are still missing. (Inundaciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

A picture taken with a drown shows an aerial view on Castle Daelenbroeck in Herkenbosch, The Netherlands, 17 July 2021. EFE-EPA/VINCENT JANNINK

Schuld (Germany), 18/07/2021.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (R) inspect the damage after heavy flooding of the river Ahr caused severe destruction in the village of Schuld, Ahrweiler district, Germany, 18 July 2021. Large parts of western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars, killing dozens of people, while several were still missing. (Inundaciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Schuld (Germany), 16/07/2021.- Severe damages in the village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany, early 16 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. The number of deaths after storms in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia increased to at least 81 in the course of late 15 July. The Bad Neuenahr, Ahrweiler and Euskirchen areas were particularly hard hit, according to the police. Some of the dead have not yet been recovered, and people are still missing. (Inundaciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Wrecked cars and trucks are flooded on the B265 federal highway in Erftstadt, Germany, 17 July 2021. EFE-EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Over 180 die in floods in western Europe, many still missing

Devastating floods following days of heavy rainfall as a storm passed through western Germany, Belgium and other parts of northwest Europe last week have killed at least 180 people, as officials warned Sunday that the death toll could still increase.

On Sunday morning, authorities in western Germany said that the number of fatalities had risen to 156.

Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the most affected areas in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday. EFE