MADRID, 05/24/2022.- Guillermo Rodríguez (L), director of anti-piracy operations at LaLiga Content Protection, Ana Montero (2L), technical director of artistic swimming Royal Spanish Swimming Federation, Carlo Cutropía (c), director of Sportboost, Fernando Martín (2R), Desarrollo Digital ABC, and Luis Villarejo (R), director of Sports at Agencia EFE, during the 5th edition of EFE Sport Business Days dedicated to Technology in the Sports Industry (SportTech). EFE/Emilio Naranjo

LaLiga’s fight against online piracy saw more than 1,065,000 videos taken off Youtube and more than 368,000 removed from social media platforms last season, the league anti-piracy director Guillermo Rodríguez said at the fifth EFE Sport Business Days forum.

Organized by Efe News Agency and Best Option Media and presented by Efe’s head of sports, Luis Villarejo, the event, titled “Sportech, technology in sports business”, was also attended by Sport Boost director Carlos Cutropía, technical director of synchronized swimming at the Spanish Swimming Federation, Ana Montero, and Fernando Martín, who is in charge of digital development for the Association of Basketball Clubs (ACB).

“We started working in 2015 (...) and started to evaluate the impact online piracy would have in financial terms and in terms of reputations and branding. We realized the impact it had on competition and society, and that we needed to go beyond just removing the video and do more of what we are doing at LaLiga’s anti-piracy labs,” Rodriguez said.

