Anti-extradition bill protesters hold signs to alert each other of danger during a rally in Hong Kong, China, Aug 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Cross Harbour Tunnel workers remove barriers used by anti-extradition bill protesters to block the Kowloon side of the tunnel in Hong Kong, China, Aug 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police have arrested over 20 protesters following a night of violent clashes with pro-democracy activists as the city braced for at least two more demonstrations on Sunday.

The arrests took place as people took to the streets in the former British colony for the ninth consecutive weekend of demonstrations, sparked off by the government’s controversial extradition bill that has now been shelved by Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam.

The protesters want the government to fully withdraw the proposed legislation that would have allowed the city administration to extradite suspects, including activists, to mainland China.

On Saturday, thousands of Hongkongers took to the streets, calling for democratic reforms in the Beijing-controlled city that enjoys more freedom than the mainland China.

The demonstrations, which began in Mong Kong district, turned violent when protesters blocked roads, causing traffic chaos in the city’s critical commercial avenues, according to a police statement issued on Sunday.

“They (the protesters) used water barriers, fences and other miscellaneous objects to block both traffic lanes of the toll plaza of Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hung Hom, leading to complete closure of both ways of the tunnel tubes, causing serious traffic obstruction,” the statement said.

The demonstrations stretched well past the midnight, throwing the city into chaos.

The police statement said “some radical protesters started to surround Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station, vandalising the facilities outside and setting fire at various locations”.

It alleged that some protesters threw bricks and other hard objects into the police station by “some large catapults”. Over 20 vehicles were damaged inside the police station.

The police, according to witnesses, fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The police statement said some violent protesters hurled petrol bombs, bricks, glass bottles and large amount of miscellaneous objects at police officers.

The statement said protesters were asked to leave but they refused which led to street clashes.

“Police arrested over 20 persons for offences including unlawful assembly and assault,” it said, strongly condemning “the radical protesters who disregarded law and order”.

Two more demonstrations are planned for Sunday afternoon, one on Hong Kong island and the other in Tseung Kwan O Bay.

The anti-government movement which began in June against the contentious bill has plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis since its sovereignty was returned to China in 1997.

Amid rising tension, Lam's administration has come under widespread criticism for mishandling the crisis.

The crisis further worsened when the Chinese army in the city released a video on Wednesday in which the soldiers were shown conducting riot training and one of them shouting: "The consequences will be for your account and risk "in Cantonese, the most used language in Hong Kong. EFE-EPA

