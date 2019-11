Students stage a rally in central Seoul, South Korea, Nov.3 2019, expressing support for the anti-government movement in Hong Kong. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

More than 200 people have been arrested in Hong Kong following violent clashes, police said on Sunday, a day after protesters vandalized several buildings, including the office of China’s official Xinhua news agency, in the city.

“Over 200 persons were arrested for offenses of unlawful assembly, possession of (an) offensive weapon, criminal damage, and using facial covering at an unlawful assembly,” a police statement said.