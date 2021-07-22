Over 230 migrants from Sub-saharan Africa arrived in Melilla in the early hours of Thursday after jumping the border fence between Morocco and the Spanish North African enclave.
Equipped with hooks, some 300 migrants attempted to jump over the six-meter high fence, but only 238 managed to cross to the other side, leaving several injured, according to the central government’s delegation in Melilla.
Three civil guards who attempted to stop the migrants from jumping over were injured in the incident.
Yelling “victory” and “asylum”, the over 200 men walked through the city of Melilla to reach the temporary migrant center, where they will have to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
