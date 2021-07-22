A migrant rests after he managed to reach Spain after jumping the border fence with Morocco, in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 July 2021. EFE/Paqui Sanchez

Some migrants rest after he managed to reach Spain after jumping the border fence with Morocco, in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 July 2021.EFE/Paqui Sanchez

Several migrants rest after they managed to reach Spain after jumping the border fence with Morocco, in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 July 2021. EFE/Paqui Sanchez

Migrants celebrate as they walk along a street after he managed to reach Spain after jumping the border fence with Morocco, in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 July 2021. EFE/Paqui Sanchez

Migrants wait to be admitted at Spanish Temporary Migrant Shelter after he managed to reach Spain, in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 July 2021. Some 300 migrants managed to reach Spain after they massively jumped the border fence early morning. EFE/Paqui Sanchez

Migrants celebrate as they walk along a street after he managed to reach Spain after jumping the border fence with Morocco, in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 July 2021. EFE/Paqui Sanchez

Migrants wait to be admitted at Spanish Temporary Migrant Shelter after he managed to reach Spain, in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 July 2021. EFE/Paqui Sanchez

Over 230 migrants manage to jump over fence into Spain’s Melilla

Over 230 migrants from Sub-saharan Africa arrived in Melilla in the early hours of Thursday after jumping the border fence between Morocco and the Spanish North African enclave.

Equipped with hooks, some 300 migrants attempted to jump over the six-meter high fence, but only 238 managed to cross to the other side, leaving several injured, according to the central government’s delegation in Melilla.

Three civil guards who attempted to stop the migrants from jumping over were injured in the incident.

Yelling “victory” and “asylum”, the over 200 men walked through the city of Melilla to reach the temporary migrant center, where they will have to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(...)