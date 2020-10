A computer screen is reflected on the eyeglasses of Filipino Grade-10 public school teacher Jeanilyn Solitario as she conducts her online science class from her home in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 05 October 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Grade-10 public school student Issey Ocampo uses an electronic tablet she received on loan from a city government program to attend an online class from her home in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 05 October 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Over 24 students in the Philippines began their virtual classes on Monday for a new school year amid a possibility that more than 3 million children from lower-income families, with no access to gadgets and technology, will be left out of the mainstream education.

The new academic year, originally scheduled to start in June, began after it was pushed back twice due to the pandemic that has infected 322,500 people and killed more than 5,700. EFE-EPA

