People register themselves before being vaccinated during a vaccination drive for the international travelers in New Delhi, India, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A health official displays a vial of the 'COVAXIN' vaccine against Covid-19 during a vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 14 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

A man gets a shot of Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for the international travelers in New Delhi, India, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

India administered a total of 257,663,211 jabs by Wednesday after five months of its so-called world's largest vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

According to data on COWIN, a platform designed for vaccine distribution in the country, so far 209.8 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 47.7 million have got both doses required for immunization.

The numbers are still well below the country's initial plan of immunizing some 300 million of its 1.35 billion population by July, following the launch of the campaign in January.

This would mean inoculating nearly one-third of its adult population, which according to official figures is around 950 million.

Thus, in order to reach its target India would need to administer a total 600 million doses over next one month, or more than 10 million vaccines per day.