The search-and-rescue ship Ocean Viking arrives in the port of Pozzallo, Italy, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO RUTA

The Ocean Viking rescue vessel has 572 migrants on board after its most recent rescue in the Mediterranean, an operation that lasted for more than five hours, according to SOS Mediterranee on Monday.

"During the night, the team of SOSMedItalia carried out a rescue operation of a large wooden boat in the Libyan search and rescue region," the humanitarian organization that runs the boat wrote on Twitter.

"After more than 5 hours of operation, 369 people were safely evacuated from a boat that risked capsizing several times. 572 survivors are now aboard the Ocean Viking," it added.

This is SOS Mediterranee’s fourth rescue in recent hours and the sixth since Friday, when it picked up 44 others.

