A handout satellite picture made available by NASA on 4 September 2018 shows typhoon Jebi as it approaches Japan. EPA-EFA/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Workers stand next to a closed tide gate at Nagoya port, as typhoon Jebi approaches, in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A passenger is checking flight information of flights affected by Typhoon Cimaron at the All Nippon Airways (ANA) domestic flight counter at Tokyo's Internation Airport Haneda, in Tokyo, Japan, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The approach of powerful typhoon Jebi left more than 600 flights canceled on Tuesday in Japan, following a forecast by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) which predicts strong winds and heavy rainfall in the western and eastern regions of the country.

Jebi, the Pacific's twenty-first typhoon of this season and described as "very strong" by the JMA, is expected to make landfall on the western island of Shikoku or the Kii peninsula around noon.

Jebi was about 160 km (100 mls) south of Konan city, on the island of Shikoku, at 08.45 local time (23.45 GMT on Monday), and was traveling at 35 km/h towards the north-northeast, according to the JMA, which also warned locals in the potentially affected regions of strong waves, floods and landslides.

The atmospheric pressure detected and strong gusts of wind measuring up to 216 km/h caused by the typhoon, prompted the agency to describe it as the most powerful typhoon to arrive in the Japanese archipelago this season and the strongest in 25 years, if it maintains its strength when it reaches land.

In addition to the 600 canceled flights, the services of local trains and high-speed railways, such as the one covering the Osaka-Hiroshima route, were suspended indefinitely, while others decided to operate less frequently, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Some companies recommended their employees to work from home on Tuesday, while classes at schools in the affected areas were suspended and business activities also disrupted, including the Universal Studios Osaka, which closed its service on Tuesday due to the approaching storm.

Japan has suffered several typhoons and torrential rains so far this summer, in which over 200 people were killed in July in southern and western Japan, which also falls within the current trajectory of Jebi.

The typhoon is expected to cross the Sea of Japan on Tuesday night and gradually weaken to an extratropical cyclone on Wednesday, according to the JMA.