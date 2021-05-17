Staff clean raindrops on the course as rain forced to suspend the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Women BMX riders are warming up prior to the first run of the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Takato Ueda in action during the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event a tAriake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Women BMX riders line up prior to the first run of the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shunya Ishii in action during the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event a tAriake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An escort staff shows manners to prevent the COVID-19 during the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Joji Mizogaki in action during the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The venue of the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An overwhelming majority of over 80 percent Japanese oppose the hosting of Olympics this year, a new poll published on Monday showed, with less than two months until the Tokyo Games.

A survey conducted by the Asahi newspaper over the weekend has found that more than 83 percent of Japanese believe that the event should not be held this summer.

Of this, 40 percent want the Games postponed, and 43 percent think that the event should be canceled.

The number of people wanting to cancel the event has gone up from 35 percent in the survey done in April and March.

Only 14 percent want that the organizer should go ahead with the inauguration scheduled for July 23.

The figure has gone down from 28 percent in the previous month.

Nine of the 47 prefectures in Japan are in health emergency due to the fourth wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A record number of critically ill patients are in intensive care units of Japanese hospitals amid the virus surge.

Vaccination in Japan is progressing slowly.

The government roadmap does not include achieving herd immunity by the time the Games are held, sparking concerns as tens of thousands of participants will land in the country whose borders are closed to visitors.