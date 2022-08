People affected by floods triggered by heavy rains wait for relief in Sanghar, Pakistan, 23 August 2022. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

Flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains have killed 830 people, including 313 children, across Pakistan in the last two months, officials said on Tuesday.

More than 3 million people have been affected by the floods, with over 161,000 still living in relief camps since the monsoon began on June 14, government data showed.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 2.3 million people have been rescued in the heaviest floods in recent years.

(...)