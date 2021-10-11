A woman takes pictures with her smartphone on the Bund during the heavy winds and rain in Shanghai, China, 27 July 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

At least 120,000 people have been evacuated and over 1.7 million affected as heavy rains continue to lash China's central Shanxi province, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

The provincial department of emergencies said that around 190,000 hectares of crops had been destroyed and over 17,000 houses had been damaged by the rains and floods.

The Shanxi meteorological department has warned of more rains in the southern part of the province, which has a population of around 35 million.

According to the weather office, between 8 pm on Oct. 2 and 8 am on Oct. 7 as much as 119 millimeters of rain was recorded in the region, a figure which is three times higher than the average for this period.

