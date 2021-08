Participants of the famous annual Valencian festival of the Fallas. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cárdenas. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Giant figures of the famous annual Valencian festival of the Fallas. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Giant figures of the famous annual Valencian festival of the Fallas. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Giant figures of the famous annual Valencian festival of the Fallas. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Over a year later, Valencia’s Fallas festival comes back to life

Valencia, Aug 28 (EFE) - An atypical version of the famous annual Valencian festival of the Fallas returns this year amid coronavirus restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The festival was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and was postponed this year to September 1-5.EFE



