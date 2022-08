Stranded boats are trapped in the mud on the dried out shore of the Lac des Brenets 'or Lac de Chaillexon' part of the Doubs river, a natural border beetwen eastern France and western Switzerland, in Les Brenets, in Switzerland, 17 August 2022. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

The dry bed of the Po River between Parma and Reggio Emilia, Italy, 17 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREA FASANI

A photo taken with a drone shows the dry bed of the Po River between Parma and Reggio Emilia, Italy, 17 July 2022. EFE/Andrea Fasani

An aerial view taken with a drone shows dried fields in Saint Denis Bovesse, Belgium, 22 August 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Containers on board an inland vessel on the river Waal near the Waalbrug, the Netherlands, 22 August 2022. Due to the low water levels in the Rhine, inland vessels carry less cargo. EFE/EPA/VINCENT JANNINK

An inland vessel tries to moor at the Waalkade near Nijmegen, the Netherlands, 22 August 2022. Due to the low water levels in the Rhine, inland vessels carry less cargo. EFE/EPA/VINCENT JANNINK

A picture taken with a drone shows the Yesa reservoir in Yesa, Navarra, Spain, 23 August 2022. The reservoir is currently below 30% of its level. EFE/ Jesús Diges

A picture taken with a drone shows the Yesa reservoir in Yesa, Navarra, Spain, 23 August 2022. EFE/ Jesús Diges

French farmer Benoit Roche inspects the dry soil of his field as he prepares to plant in Lissy, France, 08 August 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A dried up part of the Var riverbed in Saint-Martin-du-Var, southern France, 07 August 2022.EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Over half of Europe is facing what could be the worst drought in 500 years, data released by the European Commission’s science and knowledge service showed Tuesday.



The preliminary research from the Joint Research Center (JRC) found that 64% of Europe is under a drought warning or alert, driven by a persistent lack of rainfall combined with a series of heatwaves since May this year.



(...)