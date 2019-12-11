Papua New Guinea's autonomous region of Bougainville is on track to become the world’s newest independent nation after nearly 98 percent of voters chose to secede from the central government in Port Moresby, according to the results of a recent referendum that were announced Wednesday.

In an announcement in the region's administrative capital, Buka, the autonomous government said that of 181,067 citizens who cast their vote, 3,043 (1.68 percent) voted for option 1 in the plebiscite – which would have granted Bougainville greater autonomy but preserved its status quo as part of PNG – 176,928 (97.71 percent) voted for option 2 – full independence – and 1,096 (0.6 percent) cast spoiled ballots. EFE-EPA