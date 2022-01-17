People watch the sunset in the Plaza del Cruzeiro during mass in Brasilia, Brazil, 19 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

The wealth of Latin America’s billionaires has increased by 52% since the onset of the pandemic, while the poor were more at risk of dying from Covid-19, Oxfam revealed on Monday.

Between March 2020 and November 2021, the wealth of Latin America and the Caribbean’s richest increased by $97 billion, according to the Inequality Kills report presented by the humanitarian organization.

A large part of the funds injected by central banks into the financial markets to keep economies afloat benefited the billionaires who took advantage of booming stock markets, the document said.

The rest of the population, meanwhile, has seen their income drastically decrease, a trend driven by growing unemployment.

(...)