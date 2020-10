The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and pharma company AstraZeneca would be cheaper than any test in India, the director general of the Serum Institute - one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers worldwide - said on Wednesday.

"It’s gonna be very affordable, it’s gonna be a few hundred rupees, and it’s gonna be cheaper than a test," in India, Adar Poonawalla, the owner and director general of the institute, told a local broadcaster. EFE

igr-ims/ia