A Covid-19 vaccine being developed at Oxford University is safe and induces an immune response, according to the early stages of testing results published in a study on Monday.

Results of clinical testing on 1,077 healthy adults without Covid-19 found the vaccine resulted in the creation of antibodies and T cells, the study published in the Lancet medical journal said.EFE-EPA

