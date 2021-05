A general view over mass funerals at funeral pyres for Covid-19 victims at a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 01 May 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

A general view over mass funerals at funeral pyres for Covid-19 victims at a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 01 May 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

A general view over mass funerals at funeral pyres for Covid-19 victims at a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 01 May 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

At least 24 patients died on Monday allegedly due to the lack of medical oxygen supply in a hospital in India with the country leaping closer to 20 million coronavirus infections.

According to the federal health ministry, more than 300,000 cases were recorded for the 12th day in a row in the second-most affected country in the world. EFE

daa/ssk