A handout photo made available by the Turkish President Press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2-R) his wife Emine Erdogan (R) attend a wedding ceremony of German soccer player Mesut Ozil (C) and his fiance Amina Gulse (2-L) at the Hotel Four Seasons Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 June 2019. EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

German soccer player Mesut Ozil (R) and his fiance Amina Gulse (L) poses during their wedding photo shots before their wedding ceremony at the garden of Hotel Four Seasons Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 June 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

German soccer player Mesut Ozil has married Turkish model Amine Gulse in Istanbul in a ceremony that saw President Recep Tayyip Erdogan taking on the role of best man.

The wedding of the former Real Madrid and current Arsenal player and 2014's Miss Turkey took place at the Four Seasons hotel on Friday night, Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

Images released via Erdogan's office showed the president giving a speech next to the newlyweds.

During the wedding, the recently couple announced they would cover the costs of surgeries for 1,000 children whose families cannot afford them.

They also revealed they would donate to the Red Crescent in order to be able to feed 14,000 people.

Ozil, who is of Turkish descent, was welcomed in Turkey and has on several occasions shown a close relationship with the president.

Before the 2018 FIFA World Cup got underway, a photo of Ozil and Erdogan courted criticism in Germany, causing some to question his loyalty to the country. He subsequently retired from the national team.

“I’m a German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Ozil said in a statement while announcing his retirement.

His decision to quit the German team sparked a debate in Germany about Germans who were born to immigrant parents.

German media and politicians have criticized Ozil for having invited Erdogan to his wedding due to the president’s authoritarian approach. EFE

