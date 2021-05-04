People display placards as they march during a protest against Myanmar military coup in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Five people, including an ousted lawmaker and three police defectors, were killed in a blast from a parcel bomb while hiding in a house in the city of Bago, 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Yangon, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

Thet Win Hlaing, a regional lawmaker from the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party overthrown in the Feb. 1 military coup and whose leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, remains under house arrest, was among those killed in the blast that occurred on Monday evening, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. EFE