More package bombs were delivered to key Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump on Thursday, with three pipe bombs being directed to former Vice President Joe Biden and famed American actor Robert De Niro, thus bringing the total intercepted this week to 10 in what authorities are calling "terrorism."

Biden and De Niro, who both have strenuously criticized the current administration on numerous occasions, found themselves among the people - now totaling nine - who since Monday have received the dangerous packages.

Authorities reported that two package bombs were sent to Biden's residence, the first one intercepted in New Castle and the second detected in a post office in Wilmington, both cities in Delaware.

The device sent to De Niro was detected by police in New York at a local property owned by the well-known actor.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, city police chief James O'Neill and officials with the FBI and other US intelligence agencies held press conference at the police command center regarding the national investigation into the mailings, with De Blasio and O'Neill emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in pursuing the case.

When asked about press reports pointing to Florida as the origination site of the packages, the FBI agent overseeing the case, William Sweeney, refused to confirm or deny that, saying only that "some" of the packages were sent by US mail.

Sweeney said that the investigation is at an early stage and that the devices are being analyzed, but he denied that the white powder contained in one the envelopes sent to CNN headquarters in New York presents any "biological threat," although tests are being run on the substance.

The situation has led New York authorities to increase the police and military presence at key points around the city, including Grand Central Station and Rockefeller Center.

The FBI said in a tweet that the packages received by Biden and De Niro were "similar in appearance to the others," referring to the packages containing potentially destructive devices that have been addressed this week to major public figures including billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a large donor to the Democratic Party and progressive causes; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former President Barack Obama; and former CIA Director John Brennan.

"The packages were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps. All packages had a return address of 'DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ' (sic) in Florida."

Wasserman Schultz is a former chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee and a current member of the US House of Representatives who represents an electoral district outside Miami.

Other packages were sent to former US Attorney General Eric Holder and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, while the one mailed to Brennan was sent to CNN headquarters.

The fact that all the recipients were top members of the Democratic Party or people who have criticized Trump seemingly points to a political motivation, although the sender has not yet been tracked down.

Despite the conciliatory stance he took on the matter on Wednesday, Trump on Thursday accused the media of having created an environment which has led to these attacks in recent days.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," said Trump on Twitter.

"It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!" the president added.