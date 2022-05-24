Karachi (Pakistan), 24/05/2022.- Family members of missing people clash with police as they demand he deliverance of their relatives, in Karachi, Pakistan, 24 May 2022. People demanded the deliverance of their missing relatives whom Pakistani human rights activists claim have been picked up by state agencies, primarily under the pretext of fighting terrorism. (Terrorismo, Protestas) EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Karachi (Pakistan), 24/05/2022.- Family members of missing people clash with police as they demand he deliverance of their relatives, in Karachi, Pakistan, 24 May 2022. People demanded the deliverance of their missing relatives whom Pakistani human rights activists claim have been picked up by state agencies, primarily under the pretext of fighting terrorism. (Terrorismo, Protestas) EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Islamabad (Pakistan), 24/05/2022.- Pakistani security officials stand guard near the red zone, to block supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf as Khan announced a long-march to Islamabad, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 24 May 2022. Police have arrested hundreds of supporters of ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan ahead of a planned march to the capital, Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry, a former minister said on 24 May. Khan has announced a long rally from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where his party, the PTI, is in power, to Islamabad on 25 May to protest his ouster and build pressure on the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for early elections. (Elecciones, Protestas) EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Lahore (Pakistan), 24/05/2022.- Police stand guard as containers are placed to block supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, as Khan announced a long-march to Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, 24 May 2022. Police have arrested hundreds of supporters of ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan ahead of a planned march to the capital, Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry, a former minister said on 24 May. Khan has announced a long rally from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where his party, the PTI, is in power, to Islamabad on 25 May to protest his ouster and build pressure on the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for early elections. (Elecciones, Protestas) EFE/EPA/RAHAT DAR

Police have arrested hundreds of supporters of ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan ahead of a planned march to the capital, Islamabad, a former minister said on Tuesday.

The government has said it would not allow the march to the capital, fearing it would trigger chaos and cause security problems.

Fawad Chaudhry, a close aide of Khan and spokesperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said police in the eastern Punjab province had launched a massive crackdown against party activists.

“The police raided over 1,100 houses overnight in Punjab and arrested more than 400 of our workers, including women and children,” Chaudhry said in a video message.

(...)