Police have arrested hundreds of supporters of ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan ahead of a planned march to the capital, Islamabad, a former minister said on Tuesday.
The government has said it would not allow the march to the capital, fearing it would trigger chaos and cause security problems.
Fawad Chaudhry, a close aide of Khan and spokesperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said police in the eastern Punjab province had launched a massive crackdown against party activists.
“The police raided over 1,100 houses overnight in Punjab and arrested more than 400 of our workers, including women and children,” Chaudhry said in a video message.
