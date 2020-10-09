Pakistan on Friday banned popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok for failing to check "immoral and indecent" content through an order by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, which also blocked popular dating applications such as Tinder and Grindr last month.

"In view of number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video sharing application TikTok, the PTA has issued instructions for blocking of the application,” the authority said in a statement.EFE-EPA

aa-daa/ia