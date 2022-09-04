Hyderabad (Pakistan), 04/09/2022.- People affected by floods receive food in a tent city setup by the Sindh government in Hyderabad, Sindh province, Pakistan, 04 September 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 27 August, flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,265 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, the country's climate change minister said. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

Authorities in Pakistan breached the dike at the country’s largest lake on Sunday to protect two cities from an overflow of water, as the death toll following months of devastating floods rose to 1,300.

The alarming water levels reached at lake Manchar in the worst-hit southern province of Sindh on Saturday prompted the authorities to open the dam to direct the excess water into the Indus River.

Sindh’s information minister Sharjeel Memon said the measure was taken in a bid to protect the cities of Sehwan and Dadu. However, more than 125,000 people from other towns were affected by the breach and had to be evacuated in advance.

