A boy holds onto a rope as he crosses a flooded area following heavy rains in Charsadda District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

People survey their damaged houses in the aftermath of floods on the outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan province, Pakistan, 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FAYYAZ AHMAD

People affected by monsoon rains and floods take shelter in a government's school building after they were displaced from different flood-hit areas of the Sindh province, in Karachi, Pakistan, 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People affected by monsoon rains and floods take shelter in a government's school building after they were displaced from different flood-hit areas of the Sindh province, in Karachi, Pakistan, 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People wade through a flooded area following heavy rains on the outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan province, Pakistan, 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

Pakistan on Sunday called on international assistance as the death toll from flash floods surpassed 1,000 due to heavy monsoon rains that have been battering the South Asian country since June.

"Some countries have promised aid and it is reaching us, but we need more to help millions of people affected by the floods," Planning, Development and Reform Minister Ahsan Iqbal told Efe.

The United States, United Kingdom, China and United Arab Emirates have responded to the country's call for help, but more funds are needed for Pakistan to deal with the devastating floods which are the worst to hit the country since 2010 when over 2,000 died.

(...)