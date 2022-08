Imran Khan (C), former Prime Minister and head of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, addressing a party rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, 20 August 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistan's High Court of Islamabad granted Monday a three-day pre-arrest bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case involving terrorism charges, his lawyer said.

"The Islamabad High Court has awarded a three-day protective bail to Imran Khan. We said in the court that he is ready to surrender himself before the law," Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told EFE.

"During these three days he will appear at the Anti-terrorism Court and face the charges against him," he added.

