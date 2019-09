A man receives medical treatment at a hospital after he was injured in an earthquake, in Mirpur, Kashmir, Pakistan, Sep.25, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

A man sits in his damaged house a day after an earthquake, in Mirpur, Kashmir, Pakistan, Sep.25, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

A girl stands amid debris of her destroyed home a day after a an earthquake in Mirpur, Kashmir, Pakistan, Sep.25, 2019. EFE0EPA/RAHAT DAR

At least 24 people have died and over 450 injured in an earthquake that struck Pakistan a day ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Nouman Hussain told EFE that rescue operation has been called off.