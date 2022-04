Shehbaz Sharif head of political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), (in vehicle) arrives at the parliament house building to vote for the election of new prime minister, after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Islamabad, Pakistan, 11 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Islamabad (Pakistan), 11/04/2022.- Asif Ali Zardari chairman of Pakistan People Party (in vehicle) arrives at the parliament house building to vote for the election of new prime minister, after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Islamabad, Pakistan, 11 April 2022. The opposition's no-trust motion against ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, on 10 April 2022 passed, with 174 members of the 342-member house voting in favor of the move. Khan, whose five-year term was due to end next year, has claimed that the no-confidence motion was part of a US-backed conspiracy after his Russian visit on the day of the Ukraine invasion. Washington has denied the allegations. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Islamabad (Pakistan), 11/04/2022.- Maiza Hameed, an opposition lawmaker flashes victory sign as she arrives at the parliament house building to vote for the election of new prime minister, after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Islamabad, Pakistan, 11 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistan parliament Monday voted in Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister in a session boycotted by lawmakers loyal to ousted premier Imran Khan, capping a week of political tension in the nuclear-powered South Asian country.

Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was elected with 174 votes after lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party walked out in protest against the ouster that they blamed on a United States-backed conspiracy. EFE