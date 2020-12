Pakistani students shout slogans during a protest against the international social networking website Facebook in Lahore Pakistan, 20 May 2010. EPA/EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan's telecommunications regulator on Friday issued notices to Google Inc. and Wikipedia for allegedly disseminating sacrilegious content on the internet.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement that if the tech two tech firms did not take necessary measures, further action would be initiated against them under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and Rules 2020. EFE-EPA

