A generic illustration shows the logo of Chinese internet media app TikTok on a phone, in Beijing, China, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Pakistan announced on Monday that it will lift the ban on TikTok, following assurances from the Chinese company that it will censor "obscene and immoral" content.

This move comes 10 days after the controversial but popular video sharing application was banned in the country through an order by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).EFE-EPA

