Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday blocked a no-confidence motion filed against the country’s prime minister saying that it was unconstitutional, after which the president dissolved the lower house and called for new elections.
The deputy speaker of the National Assembly — the parliament’s lower house —, Qasim Suri, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, saying that it went against article 5-A of the Constitution, which states that loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every Pakistani citizen.
"I give the ruling that the no-confidence motion is contradictory to the constitution and sovereignty of the country and against the rules and procedures,” Suri said in his ruling, thereby preventing the opposition from voting on a no-confidence motion against Khan after claiming that it had enough support to overthrow him.
(...)