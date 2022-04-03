Supporters of incumbent ruling party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf gather to support the Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to dissolve the national assembly (lower house of the parliament), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 03 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Yousaf Raza Gillani, former Prime Minister and from opposition Pakistan People Party, arrives at the Parliament for a session as Pakistani PM Imran Khan, faces no-confidence vote in Islamabad, Pakistan, 03 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

People watch a televised speech by the Prime Minister Imran Khan as he announce dissolving the national assembly (lower house of the parliament), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 03 April 2022. EFE/EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday blocked a no-confidence motion filed against the country’s prime minister saying that it was unconstitutional, after which the president dissolved the lower house and called for new elections.

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly — the parliament’s lower house —, Qasim Suri, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, saying that it went against article 5-A of the Constitution, which states that loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every Pakistani citizen.

"I give the ruling that the no-confidence motion is contradictory to the constitution and sovereignty of the country and against the rules and procedures,” Suri said in his ruling, thereby preventing the opposition from voting on a no-confidence motion against Khan after claiming that it had enough support to overthrow him.

(...)