Rescue workers search for the bodies or survivors amid wreckage of the passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, after it crashed on a residential colony, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistan's plane crash that killed 98 people last month was caused by human error by the pilots and the air traffic control, according to a preliminary probe released on Wednesday.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan while sharing the details of the initial investigations into the disaster in parliament made a sensational claim that 40 percent of all commercial pilots in the country carried fake licenses.EFE-EPA

