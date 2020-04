People buy food items at a store, ahead of the Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan, during lockdown of the Kyber pakhtunkhwa province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

A man cleans a Mosque ahead of the Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan, during lockdown of the Kyber pakhtunkhwa province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, chairman of Islamic moon sighting committee gathers with other religous scholars to sight the moon for the holy Fasting month of Ramadan, during lockdown of the Sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A man cleans a Mosque ahead of the Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan, during lockdown of the Kyber pakhtunkhwa province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

A boy sells prayer beads at a roadside ahead of the Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan, during lockdown of the Kyber pakhtunkhwa province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Pakistan was preparing for the start of Ramadan on Friday amid controversy over the reopening of its mosques after pressure from Islamic clerics.

The move has been harshly criticised by the medical community due to the risk that religious centres could become hotspots of coronavirus infections.