A man looks at protective masks displayed for sale on a roadside amid partial lockdown in Karachi, Pakistan, June 07, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A worker wearing a face mask and a protective suit prepares coffins that are later distributed to hospitals to transport bodies of coronavirus victims in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 07, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Passengers arrive at the railway station after government eases coronavirus restrictive measures, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 06, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistan on Monday crossed 100,000 cases of Covid-19 with more than 2,000 deaths, while rumors have emerged in the country questioning the disease and alleging that doctors are paid money to declare patients as infected with the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan, a country of 207 million people, has recorded a total 103,620 cases and 2,067 deaths as of Monday, according to official records.EFE-EPA

