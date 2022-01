Law enforcement personnel continue the investigation to the hostage incident at Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, USA, 16 January 2022. EFE-EPA/RALPH LAUER

The weekend hostage drama at a synagogue in the United States has shifted the attention back on Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman serving 86-year imprisonment for trying to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

The 44-year-old hostage-taker invoked the woman widely known as “Lady al-Qaeda” and demanded her freedom from the federal prison in Forth Worth, some distance away from the Jewish center in Texas. EFE

aa-ssk