Workers of Saylani Welfare make food to be distributed among flood-affected people in Hyderabad, Sindh province, Pakistan, 29 August 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/NADEEM KHAWAR

Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Islmail said on Monday that the economic losses caused by the severe floods ravaging the country could amount to $10 billion and urged the International Monetary Fund to release around $1.2 billion of an ongoing bailout package to help deal with the crisis.

“Our estimate is that the floods would initially cost Pakistan around $10 billion,” Ismail said in a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, warning that the damage could be even higher.

The minister urged the IMF, whose executive board is set to meet on Monday, to release two new tranches worth $1.2 billion out of a $6 billion loan program.

