Opposition leader Benazir Bhutto looks on as she arrives at cricket stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan, 26 December 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

A file photograph showing Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistani President and head of the political party All Pakistan Muslim League, announces his party's manifesto for general elections, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 15 April 2013 (reissued 17 December 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

A Pakistan court on Tuesday sentenced former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death on charges of committing high treason in 2007 when he suspended the constitution and imposed a state of emergency.

“A three member bench of the special court in Islamabad sentenced Pervez Musharraf to death. The court said high treason stands established,” Musharraf's lawyer Azhar Siddique told Efe. EFE-EPA