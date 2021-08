People stranded at the Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan wait to cross after it was reopened, Chaman, Pakistan, 13 August 2021. EFE/EPA/AKHTER GULFAM

The Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan was reopened on Friday, a day after unrest among protesters demanding its reopening, according to official sources.

"Pakistan and the Taliban agreed yesterday in a meeting to reopen the border which happened today," Fazal Khan, a security official at the Chaman gate told EFE without revealing more on the agreement between the two sides. EFE

aa/sc