Pakistan’s parliament is set to elect a new government on Monday after the incumbent prime minister, Imran Khan, was ousted in a midnight no-confidence, culminating days of action-packed and dramatic political brinkmanship of the nuclear armed country.
The most likely candidate to lead the new government amid soaring inflation and a crisis-ridden economy is the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, a younger brother of the three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
The younger Sharif presided over a joint opposition that filed a no-confidence motion against Khan, a former international cricket-star-turned politician.
After a day of chaotic political scrambling by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that repeatedly tried to block the no-trust vote for the second time in last seven days, the motion to oust Khan was finally passed with 174 votes, two more than the required simple majority in the house of 342-member house. EFE