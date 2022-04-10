Supporters and lawmakers from Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party shout slogans in favor of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after he lost the vote of no-confidence in the parliament, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (C-R) arrives at the venue during a party rally amid opposition calls for his resignation, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 27 March 2022 (issued 09 April 2022). EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers secure the parliament after Prime Minister Imran Khan loses the vote of no-confidence in the parliament, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

upporters of opposition political party Pakistan People Party celebrate after Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the vote of no-confidence in the parliament, in Karachi, Pakistan, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

Pakistan’s parliament is set to elect a new government on Monday after the incumbent prime minister, Imran Khan, was ousted in a midnight no-confidence, culminating days of action-packed and dramatic political brinkmanship of the nuclear armed country.

The most likely candidate to lead the new government amid soaring inflation and a crisis-ridden economy is the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, a younger brother of the three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The younger Sharif presided over a joint opposition that filed a no-confidence motion against Khan, a former international cricket-star-turned politician.

After a day of chaotic political scrambling by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that repeatedly tried to block the no-trust vote for the second time in last seven days, the motion to oust Khan was finally passed with 174 votes, two more than the required simple majority in the house of 342-member house.

(...)