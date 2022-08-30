People move their cattle following heavy rains and floods in Jhuddo District, Sindh province, Pakistan, 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

A man wades through a flooded area following heavy rains in Jhuddo District, Sindh province, Pakistan, 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

People affected by monsoon rains and floods move to higher grounds in Jhuddo District, Sindh province, Pakistan, 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

The Pakistan government and the United Nations on Tuesday jointly launched a flood response plan making a flash appeal of $160 million for more than 33 million victims of the natural disaster.

The Pakistani government has estimated the total damage inflicted by the floods at $10 billion.

"(The) United Nations is issuing the flash appeal for $160 million to support the response laid by the government of Pakistan," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message at the launch of the appeal simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva.

The UN chief said these funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency, education, protection and needed support.

