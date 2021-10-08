US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf Friday urged the global community to engage with the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan.

Yosuf made the appeal during his meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The senior American diplomat reached Islamabad Thursday on a two-day visit.

She also met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf.

"The international community must maintain contact and engage with the new interim government (in Afghanistan)," Yusuf told Sherman in a meeting.

(...)