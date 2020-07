Mothers whose children were sexually abused by a gang gather at a house in Hussain Khanwala village in the Kasur district of Punjab province, Pakistan, Aug.10, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan-controlled Kashmir has passed a bill allowing chemical or surgical castration as a punishment for those found guilty of child sexual abuse, so that it serves as a deterrent for others, the legislator who introduced the enactment told EFE on Thursday.

"Child abuse is very heinous crime and it happens that child abusers are out of jail after few years and then they start abusing the children again," said Azad Kashmir's member of Legislative Assembly, Ahmed Raza Qadri.EFE-EPA

aa-jlr/sc