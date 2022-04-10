Pakistani soldiers secure the parliament in Islamabad on 10 April 2022 after Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Opposition supporters celebrate in Karachi, Pakistan, on 10 April 2022, after parliament voted to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

Police arrest supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he lost a vote of no-confidence in the Pakistani parliament in Islamabad on 10 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan fell early Sunday after the former captain of the national cricket team became the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to lose a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The motion passed just before 1:00 am with the votes of 174 of the 342 members of the lower house after a frequently interrupted session that began more than 12 hours earlier.

None of the lawmakers from Khan's PTI party participated in the vote, presided over by a senior legislator of the main opposition PML-N.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister, said after the vote that the new government would not "indulge politics of revenge."

(...)