The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan fell early Sunday after the former captain of the national cricket team became the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to lose a no-confidence vote in parliament.
The motion passed just before 1:00 am with the votes of 174 of the 342 members of the lower house after a frequently interrupted session that began more than 12 hours earlier.
None of the lawmakers from Khan's PTI party participated in the vote, presided over by a senior legislator of the main opposition PML-N.
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister, said after the vote that the new government would not "indulge politics of revenge."
