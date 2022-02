An impression of the newly-discovered dinosaur Abditosaurus kuehnei. EFE/HANDOUT/Catalan Institute of Paleontology

Scientists have identified a new species of dinosaur that once roamed Spain around 70 million years ago.

Coming in at 18 meters (60 feet) in length and weighing over 14 tons, Abditosaurus kuehnei was among the last of the titanosaurian sauropod communities in Europe before the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, the researchers said Monday.EFE

