Palestinians protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Gaza City, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian police officers wear protective face masks at a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in the streets of Gaza City, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian security forces guard a checkpoint at an access road in the village of Beit Aula, north of the West Bank city of Hebron, 18 May 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a month-long state of emergency on Sunday due to an increase in the rate of Covid-19 infections which has seen the government impose severe restrictions.

A presidential decree stated that “the concerned authorities shall continue to take all necessary measures to face the dangers resulting from the coronavirus, protect public health and achieve security and stability”, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.