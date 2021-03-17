The Palestinian territories on Wednesday received the first batch of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines through the World Health Organization’s Covax mechanism.
The Palestinian National Authority received over 60,000 doses, a third of which will be transferred to the Gaza Strip, an Israeli security source, which will coordinate the delivery to the enclave, told Efe.
The Pfizer vaccines will be administered as of Sunday, but AstraZeneca’s will be stored until the WHO issues new guidelines after several countries suspended its use over isolated reports of blood clots, the West Bank’s health ministry said. EFE-EPA