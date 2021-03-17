Gaza (-), 17/03/2021.- Shots of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines seen at the Ministry of Health Sabha Al Harazeen clinic, in Al Shejaeiya neighborhood, in the east of Gaza City, 17 March 2021. The Palestinian Authority received on 17 March around 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses as a first shipment through the COVAX initiative. People start to receive doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in the Ministry of Health clinics and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)'s clinics. (Rusia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 17/03/2021.- A shot of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is prepared to be administered at the Ministry of Health Sabha Al Harazeen clinic, in Al Shejaeiya neighborhood, in the east of Gaza City, 17 March 2021. The Palestinian Authority received on 17 March around 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses as a first shipment through the COVAX initiative. People start to receive doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in the Ministry of Health clinics and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)'s clinics. (Rusia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 17/03/2021.- A Palestinian man receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Ministry of Health Sabha Al Harazeen clinic, in Al Shejaeiya neighborhood, in the east of Gaza City, 17 March 2021. The Palestinian Authority received on 17 March around 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses as a first shipment through the COVAX initiative. People start to receive doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in the Ministry of Health clinics and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)'s clinics. (Rusia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The Palestinian territories on Wednesday received the first batch of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines through the World Health Organization’s Covax mechanism.

The Palestinian National Authority received over 60,000 doses, a third of which will be transferred to the Gaza Strip, an Israeli security source, which will coordinate the delivery to the enclave, told Efe.

The Pfizer vaccines will be administered as of Sunday, but AstraZeneca’s will be stored until the WHO issues new guidelines after several countries suspended its use over isolated reports of blood clots, the West Bank’s health ministry said. EFE-EPA